Indian Prime Minister’s office is the most trusted than SC, Parliament: Reveals Survey

A survey conducted by an international firm revelaed that Indians has more trust in the Prime Minister’s office (PMO). The Firstpost, The National Trust Survey was conducted by Ipsos, a Paris based global market research firm.

The survey revealed that Indians trust PMO more than Supreme Court and Indian Parliament, among the government institutions in the country. As per the data released by the firm, PMO is more trusted (74.4%) than the Supreme Court (72.6%) and Indian Parliament (71.7%).

The survey also revealed that BJP is the most trusted party than Congress. Indians trust BJP more than Congress especially to solve issues like inflation, fuel prices, infrastructure development and lack of employment opportunities.

Also Indian trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi than Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. As per the survey people of the country trusts Narendra Modi as the leader of the nation than Rahul Gandhi.

The survey was conducted in 320 Lok Sabha constituencies in the country in 20 states. Around 35,000 people participated in the survey.