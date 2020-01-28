“ I challenge the PM to visit any Indian university and face students’ questions before he speaks”: Rahul Gandhi to Prime Minister

Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has came down heavily on Prime minister Narendra Modi. The former Congress president challenged the PM to visit any Indian university and to answer students questions.

“Ask an eight-year-old whether demonetisation benefited you or harmed you? The child will asy the note ban did more harm than good” said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Jaipur.

“Prime Minister Modi has promised tow crore jobs but last year our youth lost one crore jobs. Wherever PM goes he talks of CAA and NRC but does not mention the biggest issue of unemployment. The PM doesn’t even speak word on it”, said Rahul Gandhi.

” When our youth question the PM on our reputation being adversely affected, on joblessness, they target you, they shoot at you. I challenge the Pm to visit any Indian university and face student’s question before he speaks. he can’t but he can make false promises”, added Rahul Gandhi.