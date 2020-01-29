Actress Evelyn Sharma stunning in her latest photoshoot : See Pics

Actress Evelyn Sharma says she will opt for a second-hand wedding dress when she gets married to her beau Tushaan Bhindi. Having grown up in Frankfurt, the Indo-German actress Evelyn has browsed through thrift stores and vintage boutiques all her life.
“I’ve always shopped 80 per cent of my wardrobe from markets and second-hand stores. It’s where you find the coolest stuff that no one else has, and that too at the best prices!” she said.
View this post on Instagram
Guess what this little Santa has put under the tree for you in the latest episode of @dw_euromaxx ??? Watch the show and participate in our contest to win a trip for two to #Beethoven’s birthplace Bonn in Germany!! ?? #merrychristmas #evelynsharma #euromaxx #Germany #berlin #bonn T&C apply
Post Your Comments