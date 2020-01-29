Actress Evelyn Sharma stunning in her latest photoshoot : See Pics

Actress Evelyn Sharma says she will opt for a second-hand wedding dress when she gets married to her beau Tushaan Bhindi. Having grown up in Frankfurt, the Indo-German actress Evelyn has browsed through thrift stores and vintage boutiques all her life.

“I’ve always shopped 80 per cent of my wardrobe from markets and second-hand stores. It’s where you find the coolest stuff that no one else has, and that too at the best prices!” she said.