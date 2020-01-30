Over 1600 militants lay down arms in Assam

More than 1600 militants belonging to all the four factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) has laid down their arms in Guwahati in Assam on Thursday. 1615 militans has laid down their arms before the Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal . 178 Sophisticated weapons and explosives are also deposited on the occasion.

On Monday the union government has signed the historic tripartite agreement with all the factions of banned militant organisation National Democratic Front of Bodoland. All Bodo Students Union also signed the agreement.

Assam: 1,615 cadres of different factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) laid down their arms at a ceremony in Guwahati. The Government of India had signed a tripartite agreement with NDFB groups & the Assam Government on 27th January in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/rqKWs0T21p — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

As per the agreement, the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) with Bodo groups will pave the way for the reorganisation of areas under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) region, enhance the powers of the BTC, increase Assembly seats from 40 to 60, rehabilitate surrendered militants of NDFB.