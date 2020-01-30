“Godse and Modi believe in the same ideology”,says Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on today said that Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology.

“Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology, there is no difference, except Narendra Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in Nathuram Godse,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi because he did not believe in himself, he loved no one, he cared for nobody, he believed in nobody and that is the same with our prime minister. He only loves himself, only believes in himself. He is not interested in listening to the billions of voices in this country,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a rally in Kalpetta, Kerala. Kalpetta is in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad.