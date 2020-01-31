Corona Virus : China’s richest man donated 100 crore to defeat virus

Corona Virus, which began in Wuhan City, China, has unfold to many international locations of the world. Corona has brought on uproar in China. So far 213 individuals have died in China because of corona and signs of corona have been discovered in additional than 10000 individuals worldwide. China has not but invented any drugs to deal with corona. For this, the richest particular person in China has now come ahead and has donated 100 crores to battle the corona virus.

In reality, Jack Ma, the richest man from China and the founding father of Ali Baba, has donated $ 14 million, or practically 100 crore rupees, to battle the coronavirus.Scientists will spend these cash to organize vaccine for Corona virus. According to Jack Ma Foundation, these cash shall be given to 2 analysis organizations of the Chinese authorities. Apart from this, these cash may even be spent on the therapy of the victims of Corona.

On behalf of the Jack Ma Foundation, it has been stated that the assistance of Artificial Intelligence may even be supplied freed from price to organize the vaccine. Scientists from China and the United States are engaged to organize the corona virus vaccine. But it’s being stated that folks might have to attend for a 12 months for the vaccine. Regarding the corona virus, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDS) has stated that the corona virus has reached the human physique from animals like camels, cats and is proving deadly. In some instances, this virus may trigger pneumonia. Some signs of this virus are much like MERS and SARS.