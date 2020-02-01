Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra Govt to bring Muslim reservation soon,says Congress minister

Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government will soon bring a reservation for Muslims, Congress Minister Aslam Sheikh has revealed.

The Congress Minister has claimed that this reservation for Muslims was part of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance’s common minimum programme, ANI has reported.

It may be recalled that soon after joining hands with Congress and NCP, the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena has been accused of shedding its nationalist stance.

It was reported that the party had refrained from openly supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act. A Congress MLA who had opposed the hanging of terrorist Yakub Memon was also inducted as a minister in the Uddhav les government.