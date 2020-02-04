Rahul Gandhi heats up Congress campaign, ‘Modi selling National assets one by one’

Congress showing a sluggish attitude to Delhi poll campaigns, today jumped to square-off with AAP and BJP. Senior congress together with UPA allies will address a joint campaign at Sangam Vihar today.

Speaking at a rally at Jangpura, Rahul Gandhi aimed at Narendra Modi and said Modi is selling of National assets one-by-one and sooner or later won’t spare even the Taj Mahal.

As per the schedule, A joint campaign will be held at 6 PM on Tuesday in which Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, Raj Babbar MP, Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Badel, Ex-MP and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, Uttarakhand former CM Harish Rawat and AICC General secretary Jyotiraditya Sindhya will kick start Congress campaign in Delhi.