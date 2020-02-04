Saudi Arabia reports pathogenic virus outbreak: Details inside

A pathogenic virus outbreak has been reported from Saudi Arabia. An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus has been reported from a poultry farm in Saudi Arabia. This was informed by World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

OIE said quoting a reprotof Saudi agriculture ministry has said that around 22,700 birds were killed in the outbreak. The outbreak is reported from central Sudair region. Another 385,300 birds were slaughtered.

This is the first H5N8 virus outbreak in Saudi Arabia since July 2018.