Senior Congress leader’s son joins BJP

Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son Samir Dwivedi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday. Samir Dwivedi claimed that he was inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Samir Dwivedi joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s National General Secretary Arun Singh. “This is my first political party,” Dwivedi said. “Looking at the circumstances today, apolitical people should join politics, good and educated people should join politics.”

Samir Dwivedi asked the people of the country to unite before the “fire” of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens “spreads all over”. “Those who are fuelling protest at Shaheen Bagh are the same people who were praising China in 1962,” he claimed. “If we do not come forward to support Prime Minister Modiji now we will not be able to control the fire that is raging today.”

Dwivedi said he was impressed with the fact that Modi had taken many decisions which could not be taken earlier. He cited the ban on triple talaq, the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and the Citizenship Amendment Act as examples.