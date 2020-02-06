DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

“Narendra Modi and Hindus are violent animals, they can be taught lesson only by violence”: Pakistan leaders spits venom against Hindus

Feb 6, 2020, 03:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

The leaders Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which is the ruling party of Pakistan has come forward spitting venom against Indian rulers and Hindu community. The leaders of PTI has put a poster claiming that the Hindus can be taught a leeson only by violence and not by dialogues. The poster was put up to observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’. ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day was called by the separatists organizations.

The poster that was put up in Lahore carries photos of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. A Indian flag can be seen cancelled out in the poster.

In a video video shared by Mahmood Khan, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khan can heard saying that ‘Hindus are violent animals’. ” Narendra Modi and Hindus don’t get it. They do not have humanity, they are violent animals”, says Khan.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close