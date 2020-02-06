“Narendra Modi and Hindus are violent animals, they can be taught lesson only by violence”: Pakistan leaders spits venom against Hindus

The leaders Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which is the ruling party of Pakistan has come forward spitting venom against Indian rulers and Hindu community. The leaders of PTI has put a poster claiming that the Hindus can be taught a leeson only by violence and not by dialogues. The poster was put up to observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’. ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day was called by the separatists organizations.

A poster from PTI General Secretary Lahore on Kashmir Day reads: Hindu baat se nahin laat se manta hai. This is the bigoted Naya Pakistan for you. pic.twitter.com/KwQoN1eZ7U — Naila Inayat ????? ????? (@nailainayat) February 5, 2020

The poster that was put up in Lahore carries photos of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. A Indian flag can be seen cancelled out in the poster.

Amazing bigotry on display from PTI. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan: Narendra Modi aur Hindus mein ehsaas nahin hai, insaniyat nahin hai, yeh darinday hain. pic.twitter.com/mLVMdSykiN — Naila Inayat ????? ????? (@nailainayat) February 5, 2020

In a video video shared by Mahmood Khan, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khan can heard saying that ‘Hindus are violent animals’. ” Narendra Modi and Hindus don’t get it. They do not have humanity, they are violent animals”, says Khan.