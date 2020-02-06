“Narendra Modi won’t be able to leave his house in next six months if unemployment persists”,says Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Indian PM won’t be able to leave his residence in the next six months if unemployment persists. In a contentious remark, the Gandhi scion claimed that Modi would be “beaten up” by the youth who are unable to find jobs.

“Today, Narendra Modi is giving speeches…but six months later, he would not be able to leave his house,” Gandhi said, adding that country’s youth populace would “beat up” the PM and “make him understand” that without employment opportunities the nation cannot move ahead.

“Unemployment rate in India is at a 45 years high but nothing was spoken about it in Budget or Presidential address by Narendra Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman. Each and every youth of the country is asking for jobs. This is the reality,” the former Congress chief added.

Gandhi, who has been addressing a spree of rallies in the national capital to bolster his party’s prospects, blamed the Modi government for “deteriorating” the state of communal harmony in the last five years. “In the last 5 years the environment of India has deteriorated, have you noticed? The peace and brotherhood which prevailed earlier is not there. If a 10-year-old girl (sitting in the crowd) can understand that then I am sure others will also understand,” he said.