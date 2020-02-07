ISL: Kerala Blasters ends up in a draw

in football, the match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast united ended in a goalless draw in the Indian Super League clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium in Guwahati in Assam. Both the team failed to convert many opportunities to a goal.

Both Kerala blasters and NorthEast United are out of the running for the playoffs even before the match started. After this match the Kerala Blasters remains eighth in the point table with 15 points from 16 matches and the NorthEast United is in the ninth position on the point table with 12 points from 12 matches.

Kerala Blasters will next face Bengaluru FC on February 15 at Kochi.