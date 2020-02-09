U-19 Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh beats India

In cricket, bangladesh has lifted their maiden Under-19 Cricket World Cup by defeating India Senwes Park, Potchefstroom in South Africa. The Bangladesh beat India by 3 wickets in the match.

BANGLADESH HAVE WON THE ICC U19 WORLD CUP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THEIR HISTORY!!!!!#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020

Earlier Bangladesh has won the toss and opted to field first. Put to bat first, India has set up a victory target of 178 runs for Bangladesh. India were all out for 177 in 47.2 overs. Yashaswi Jaiswal 88 runs off 121 balls.

India and Bangladesh were unbeaten in the tournament till finals. Both the team has won all their five matches.

Under-19 World Cup winner in each edition:

1987/88 : Australia

1997/98 : England

1999/00 : India

2001/02 : Australia

2003/04 : Pakistan

2005/06 : Pakistan

2007/08 : India

2009/10 : Australia

2012 : India

2013/14 : South Africa

2015/16 : West Indies

2017/18 : India

2020 : Bangladesh*

Brief Score:

India: 177/10 OV : (47.2) RR.(3.73)

Bangladesh: 170/7 OV : (42.1) RR.(4.03)