U-19 Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh beats India

In cricket, bangladesh has lifted their maiden Under-19 Cricket World Cup by defeating India Senwes Park, Potchefstroom in South Africa. The Bangladesh beat India by 3 wickets in the match.
BANGLADESH HAVE WON THE ICC U19 WORLD CUP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THEIR HISTORY!!!!!#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars
Earlier Bangladesh has won the toss and opted to field first. Put to bat first, India has set up a victory target of 178 runs for Bangladesh. India were all out for 177 in 47.2 overs. Yashaswi Jaiswal 88 runs off 121 balls.
India and Bangladesh were unbeaten in the tournament till finals. Both the team has won all their five matches.
Under-19 World Cup winner in each edition:
1987/88 : Australia
1997/98 : England
1999/00 : India
2001/02 : Australia
2003/04 : Pakistan
2005/06 : Pakistan
2007/08 : India
2009/10 : Australia
2012 : India
2013/14 : South Africa
2015/16 : West Indies
2017/18 : India
2020 : Bangladesh*
Brief Score:
India: 177/10 OV : (47.2) RR.(3.73)
Bangladesh: 170/7 OV : (42.1) RR.(4.03)
