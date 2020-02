For Sunita Kejriwal- wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the landslide victory of AAP was the best gift Delhiites offered to her on her birthday which by instance was on the poll result declaration date.

“It’s the biggest gift I’ve received. This is the victory of truth. I think politics should be done on the basis of issues. Political parties should learn that such comments shouldn’t be made,” She said. Aam Aadmi Party registered a dominant victory in the Delhi assembly polls.