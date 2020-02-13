First look poster of ‘Vaanku’ released: See it

The first look poster of upcoming Malayalam film ‘Vaanku’ was released. The film is directed by Kavya Prakash, the daughter of veteran Malayalam filmmaker V.K.Prakash. ‘Vaanku’ marks the directorial debut of Kavya Prakash,.

The film is based on a popular short story written by Unni.R. The script of the film is written by Shabna Muhammed. On the technical side Arjun Ravi is the director of cinematography and music is composed by Ouseppachan.

The film revolves around the life of four girls in Malappuram district in Kerala. It is about a girl among them who wants to become a muezzin like her father and call the Azan in the mosque against the will of religious fundamentalists.

‘Thanneermathan Dhinangal’ fame Anaswara Rajan , ‘Guppy’ fame Nandana Varma, Gopika Ramesh and Meenakshi Unnikrishnan in the lead roles.Joy Mathew, Vineeth, Major Ravi, Thesni Khan, Prakash Bare, Shrikanth Murali, Sarasa Balussery plays the supporting roles in the film.