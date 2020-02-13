Pakistani man beaten up by first wife at third wedding

A groom was beaten up by the family of his first wife when he was discovered tying the knot for the third time without her prior permission in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area.The groom registered a case against the assailants for gatecrashing the wedding and roughing him up, GeoTV reported.

The incident took place within the remit of Taimuria police station in Block L of North Nazimabad.

According to police, both the parties have been advised to approach the court dealing with civil cases, adding that they have no reason to keep the groom in custody.

The police, however, said that as the groom was injured and wanted to initiate legal action against his assailants, hence, he has been sent to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

While speaking to the media, the groom said: “She is my first wife. My relation with her has ended. It happened recently … a few days ago. I will send (a legal) notice, too, and my lawyer will speak to them as well.”

Meanwhile, the wife claimed that her husband had secretly contracted the second marriage in 2018 and was now caught attempting a third marriage in a similar manner.