Actress storms social media by her vacation pictures: See pics

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is having quality time in Maldives. The actress is enjoying her vacation in the island nation. The actress who is quite active on social media has shared some of the picturesque pictures from Maldives.

The stunning ‘Naagin’ of small screens Mouni Roy made her smashing debut last year in Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Gold’. The gorgeous face is a popular TV actress and has successfully ventured into showbiz with a massive fan following.

Mouni Roy has rose into fame after doing the lead role in the TV series ‘Naagin’.After getting fame in the mini screen she entered the silver screen .

She is followed on the social media handle Instagram by around 1 million followers.On workfront she will be next seen in ‘Brahmastra’ co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.