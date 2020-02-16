Sex and the city fame Lynn Cohen dead

‘Lynn Cohen’, who played the role of Magda in the HBO hit series ‘Sex and the City’ died in New York City at her 86. The cause of death for the actress has not been released. Cohen was best known for her role in “Sex and the City” as Magda, the nanny who worked for Miranda Hobbs, played by Cynthia Nixon.

She had featured in many TV shows like “Damages” and “Law & Order”. She also made guest appearances in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “God Friended Me”, “Chicago Med” and “Master of None”.

As for films, Cohen co-starred as Golda Meir in the Oscar-nominated Steven Spielberg film “Munich”. She also appeared in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and more. She is survived by her spouse Ronald Cohen. No memorial plans have been announced till now.