Playback singer Sushmitha commits suicide

Playback singer Sushmitha allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her mother’s residence in Bangalorey, police said Monday. Her mother has alleged dowry harassment as reason for her daughter’s death.Sushmitha took the extreme step Sunday night, police sources said.

According to the sources, she got married to Sharath Kumar around one-and-half-years ago. Differences between the couple cropped up later, forcing her to stay at her mother’s house.The talented playback singer had crooned for Kannada movies including Srisamanya and Haalu-Thuppa.

Sources said that she was also trying her luck in the Hindi film industry and had approached some music directors in Mumbai.