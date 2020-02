Actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who has won million hearts with her stint on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar, is known for her bold and sexy looks. She never shies away to flaunt her curvaceous body in gorgeous dresses, saree and bikini looks.

With 2.8 million followers on Instagram, Monalisa’s pictures often go viral on social media. This time again, she has uploaded her hot bikini look on the photo-sharing app and it will make you fall in love with her instantly.