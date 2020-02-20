Mercedes Benz launches Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe: Know the features, price

The luxury car makers, Mercedes Benz has launched its largest SUV. The SUV comes in its GLE range. The SUV is named Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe is equipped with 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 paired with a light 48-volt hybrid system. This gives 612 hp power and 850 Nm torque.This along with AMG Performance 4MATIC + all-wheel drive allow this SUV to attain a speed of 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds.

The SUV comes with a slimmer roofline and a dynamic front bumper with black air intakes.

The official price of the SUV is not yet announced. But it is supposed that it will be slightly higher than the classic SUV version GLE 63S. It may come around $.113,000.