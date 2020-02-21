Indian expat commits suicide by jumping from 24th floor of Dubai Tower

An Indian man has committed suicide by jumping from the 24th floor of a building at Dubai Silicon Oasis, according to a statement issued by the Dubai Police on Thursday.

Brigadier Saeed Hamad Bin Sulaiman Al Malik, Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Police Station, said that the Command and Control Centre of Dubai Police had received an emergency call from the building’s watchman about a man falling down of the building.

“Upon receiving the report, police patrol and a forensic experts were dispatched to the site – where they learned that the Asian man had jumped to his death from the high rise building,” Brig. Al Malik said.

According to Brig. Al Malik, the expat had tricked the watchman into giving him the keys to a flat on the 24th floor – pretending to be a potential tenant.

Brig. Al Malik said CCTV footage and forensic examinations confirmed the watchman’s claims.

“The deceased went up alone to the flat after he had received the keys from the watchman. He took his shoes off and left his phone in the balcony then jumped to his death”, Brig. Al Malik explained.