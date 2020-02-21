MP govt issues notice for sterlisation among workers

The MP government has issueda circular that asks multi-purpose health workers (MPHWs) to meet sterlisation targets. A warning of salary deduction and compulsory retirement was also issued with the circular.

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat and NHM Deputy Director Pragya Tiwari could not be contacted for reaction on the circular.

The circular has asked each of MPHW to get at least get one man sterilised in this fiscal which ending March 31 or else their salaries would be withheld and they would be given compulsory retirement.

The move by the state unit of the National Health Mission has come after the National Family Health Survey-4 report recorded that only 0.5 per cent men were opting for sterilisation in Madhya Pradesh.