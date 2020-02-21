Latest NewsIndia

Woman chants Pakistan zindabad at Owaisi’s Anti-CAA rally : Watch Video

Feb 21, 2020, 06:52 am IST
A young woman on Thursday raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who denounced her action and asserted “we are for India”.

The woman, identified as Amulya, asked people to shout with her “Pakistan Zindabad” after the organisers of the event under the banner of “Save Constitution” invited her to address the gathering soon after Owaisi came on the stage.

Soon Asaduddin Owaisi rushed to snatch the mike from her hands and was joined by others who tried to remove her from the state. But the woman was adamant and raised the slogan again repeatedly. Later, the police stepped in and removed her from the dais.

 

