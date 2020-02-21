Woman chants Pakistan zindabad at Owaisi’s Anti-CAA rally : Watch Video

A young woman on Thursday raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who denounced her action and asserted “we are for India”.

The woman, identified as Amulya, asked people to shout with her “Pakistan Zindabad” after the organisers of the event under the banner of “Save Constitution” invited her to address the gathering soon after Owaisi came on the stage.

#WATCH The full clip of the incident where a woman named Amulya at an anti-CAA-NRC rally in Bengaluru raised slogan of 'Pakistan zindabad' today. AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi present at rally stopped the woman from raising the slogan; He has condemned the incident. pic.twitter.com/wvzFIfbnAJ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Soon Asaduddin Owaisi rushed to snatch the mike from her hands and was joined by others who tried to remove her from the state. But the woman was adamant and raised the slogan again repeatedly. Later, the police stepped in and removed her from the dais.