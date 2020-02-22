Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Actress Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in her latest photoshoot : See Pics

Feb 22, 2020, 08:21 am IST
Less than a minute

Actress Sara Ali Khan recently shared some stunning images of herself on her account with the caption, “Hope is a waking dream.” The actress looked gorgeous in her black bikini top which she teamed with a pair of white mini denim shorts.

She completed her beach look with a striped long jacket. She looks undeniably sexy. To add more glam to the look, the actress wore a pair of black sunnies and left her middle-parted wavy hair down.

The 24-year-old also shared another set of bikini images from the beach on her gram with the caption, “I see you.” In the pictures, the Simmba actress can be seen wearing a white base floral print bikini top over which she wore a sheer baby pink jacket.

View this post on Instagram

? ? ? I see you #shesaw #seesaw #seashore ?: @dop007

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

View this post on Instagram

Hope is a waking dream????????????? ?: @dop007

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

View this post on Instagram

Fam-Jam ?? Sun-Tan ?? ?

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close