Asian Wrestling Championship: Indian wrestlers wins 1 gold, 3 silver medals

In wrestling, the Indian wrestler continued their hunt medals at the Asian Wrestling Championship in New Delhi. Indian wrestlers baged 1 gold and 3 silver medals in the championship.

In men’s 57 kilogram freestyle category, Ravi Dahiya won gold medal by defeating Hikmatullo Vohidov of Tajikistan. Bajrang Punia, Gourav Baliyan and Satyawart Kadian has won silver medals.

Bajrang Punia lost to Takuto Otoguro of japan in 65 kg category. Satyawart Kadian lost to Mojtaba Mohammadshafie Goleij of Iran in the 97 kg category and Gourav Baliyan lost to Arsalan Budazhapov of Kyrgyzstan in 79 kg category.

On Sunday, three Indian wrestlers will try their luck in the medal hunt. Jitender Kumar will contest for the gold medal and Rahul Aware and Deepak Punia for bronze medal.