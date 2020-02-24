Amid political turmoil, Malaysian PM offers resignation

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has offered hos resignation amid the state’s political upheaval. The resignation has been given to the Malaysian king.

The prime minister’s office said in a brief statement that Mahathir submitted his resignation to the palace at 1 pm but gave no further details.

The move comes after Mahathir’s party Bersatu announced that it would exit the alliance and suppoty Mahathir as the premium. Along with Mahathir, eleven other lawmakers and cabinet ministers also announced that they are quitting the successor Anwar Ibrahim’s party.

The stunning turn of events come amid plans by Mahathir supporters to team with opposition parties to form a new government and thwart the transition of power to his named successor Anwar Ibrahim.