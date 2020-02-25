Actress Kiara Advani Latest Photogallery : See Pics

Alia Advani known professionally as Kiara Advani, is an Indian actress who appears predominantly in Hindi films. After making her film debut with the 2014 poorly received comedy Fugly, Advani had her first commercial success with a brief role in the 2016 sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, followed by a starring role in the 2018 Netflix anthology film Lust Stories. She subsequently played the love interest of the male protagonists in the Telugu political drama Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), one of the highest-grossing Telugu films, and the romantic drama Kabir Singh (2019), one of the highest-grossing Hindi films.