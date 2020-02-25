Bahrain suspends flight services

Bahrain has suspended some of the flight services from and to the country. The announcement came amid the first case of coronavirus infection was confirmed in the country. The decision is a part of precautionary measures to fight the spread of the virus.

Bahrain Civil Aviation has announced that flights services to Dubai and Sharjah will be suspended for next 48 hours. At present around 15 daily flight services are operating in the sector.

” All arrivals to Bahrain International Airport suspected of infection will be tested and if found to be suffering from the condition, are immediately transferred to designated centres for isolation and treatment”, said a statement released by Bahrain News Agency.

The agency also informed that any Bahrain residents in the are affected by the virus and planning to return the country should contact +973 17227555