Delhi riots claims 10 lives, Army marches through the Streets

Delhi Police on Tuesday said 10 people, including one policeman, have been killed in the violence in northeast Delhi and they are responding to incidents involving anti-social elements.

Mandeep Randhawa, Delhi Police spokesperson said the situation in northeast Delhi is under control, even as several parts of the national capital continued to reel under violence. One Delhi DCP who was badly wounded in the riots was admitted to the hospital. Admitting its slippage in handling the law and order situation in Delhi, the police on Tuesday issued a statement that the police force was inadequately prepared to handle the riots.

Meanwhile, the army had started route-marching through affected localities.