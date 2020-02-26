Actress Rakul Preet Singh Latest Photogallery : See Pics

Rakul Preet Singh is an Indian film actress and model who predominantly works in the Telugu and Tamil film industries.She has also appeared in a number of Hindi and Kannada movies.Currently, she is appointed as the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme by Telangana State Government.

She started career as a model while in college, during which she also made her acting debut in the Kannada film Gilli (2009). In 2011 she participated in the Femina Miss India pageant, in which she was placed fifth and won five pageant titles including People’s Choice Miss Indiatimes, Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face, Femina Miss Talented, Femina Miss Beautiful Smile and Femina Miss Beautiful Eyes.