Delhi Violence : Death toll crosses 30,over 250 injured

The total number of deaths in Delhi violence rose to 30 on Thursday after one of the injured at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital succumbed to injuries.Two people had earlier died at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital.There is relative calm in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh and other areas of Northeast Delhi, where violence broke out on Monday and continued till Tuesday evening. Delhi Police and security forces are conducting flag marches in the area to monitor the situation.

All the security personnel are equipped with riot gears and batons during the march. The area is under prohibitory orders till March 24.This comes after newly appointed Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava late on Wednesday took stock of the situation in violence-affected areas in North-East district.

Delhi Police have registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi, reported ANI.This week’s battles have seen mobs armed with swords, guns and acid raze parts of Northeast Delhi. The clashes, which also left more than 250 injured, were triggered by protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.