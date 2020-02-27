Gold regains price amid corona fear

Gold prices in India rose today tracking an advance in global rates .

On MCX, April gold futures rose 0.4% to ?42,668 per 10 gram, after sliding in the previous two sessions. Gold prices had hit a new high of ?43,788 per 10 gram on Monday and since then prices are down about ?1,100 per 10 gram.

On the other side, silver prices also edged higher today with futures on MCX rising 0.72% to ?46,910 per kg.

In the global market, the prices of gold were high today due to corona virus fear. Gold prices were up at 0.3% to $1,644.11 per ounce. Silver edged up at 0.3% to $ 17.93 an ounce while platinum reached upto 0.2% $ 912.44.