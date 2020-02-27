IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad announce its captain for the upcoming edition

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a video of Warner on their facebook page, where he expressed his happiness at leading the Sunrisers once again.The Australian said that he is thrille to be leading the Sunrisers again and is extremely grateful for the opportunity once again.

“I’m thrilled to be given the captaincy for this coming IPL in 2020. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity once again to lead the team,” Warner said.

Warner also thanked Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who led the team in his absence in 2018 and also in last year’s IPL.

“I’d obviously thank Kane [Williamson] and Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] for the way you guys led throughout the last couple of years. You guvs have done an outstanding job and I’d be leaning on you guys for support and your insight to the game as well,” Warner said.

“And to the management, thank you very much for once again giving me this opportunity and I’ll be doing my very, very best in trying to lead us to lifting that IPL trophy once again.”

“And, Sunrisers fans… looking forward to seeing you guys outside the fortress,” Warner added.