Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 : India defeat NZ by 3 Runs to enter semi finals

India have become the 1st team to qualify for Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 semi-final.Indian bowlers managed to clinch a thriller against the the Kiwis to win by 3 runs.For India, all their bowlers took one wicket each as they restricted New Zealand to 130/5.With this win, India are almost certain for a place in the semi-finals of the competition after registering three back-to-back wins.

Earlier, opener Shafali top-scored with a 34-ball 46, while Taniya Bhatia chipped in with a 25-ball 23 but India frittered away a solid start to manage a low score. Radha Yadav scored a 9-ball 14 to give some respectability to the total.For New Zealand, Rosemary Mair (2/27) and Amelia Kerr (2/21) took two wickets each.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to field.