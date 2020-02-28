BJP wins mayor, deputy mayor seats

BJP corporators has won the mayor and deputy mayor seats of the Mangalore city corporation.

BJP corporator Divakara was elected as the mayor of Mangalore city corporation. Divakara is the 21st mayor of the Mangalore city corporation.

Divakara has won from the Cantonment ward (Ward no-46) of the corporation. The election for mayor seat was held at council hall of Mangalore city corporation on Friday.Divakar got 46 votes while his opponent Keshava of Congress got only 15 votes. Janaki Vedavathi, the BJP corporator from Kulai ward was elected as the deputy mayor of the city.

BJp has won 44 seats out 60 seats in the Mangalore city corporation. Congress has won 14 seats. Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has won 2 seats. Mangalore city corporation has a total of 60 seats.