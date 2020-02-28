Coronavirus: Hyundai shuts down its factor after employee tests positive

South Korea has shut its Hyundai factory after one of its employee was tested positive. The factory at south eastern city of Uslan was the one to shut.

The union spokesman has not disclosed any other detail about the patient.

South Korea has the most infected people outside China, affecting companies like Samsung and Hyundai. South Korea on Friday reported 256 new cases, bringing the total number of infected to 2,022.

“The company has also placed colleagues who came in close contact with the infected employee in self-quarantine and taken steps to have them tested for possible infection,” Hyundai Motor said in a news release. The company added that it was disinfecting the factory.

Ulsan is less than an hour from Daegu, the epicentre of outbreak in Korea.

Hyundai operates five car factories in Ulsan, which has an annual production capacity of 1.4 million vehicles, or nearly 30% of Hyundai’s global production. Hyundai employs 34,000 workers there in the world’s biggest car complex.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s top carrier, Korean Air Lines Co Ltd, said on Friday it would cut the number of flights to the United States in March.