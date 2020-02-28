Delhi Violence: Death toll rises to 38, over 400 detained

Death toll in Delhi violence rose to 38 after 11 more people lost their lives on Thursday. According to reports, 34 deaths were reported at GTB Hospital, three at LNJP Hospital and one at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital. Delhi police said that the situation was under control. The cases will be probed by two Special Investigation Teams (SITs).

Till now, 48 FIRs have been registered in the violence that broke out in North East district of the national capital territory after pro and anti-CAA groups clashed on Sunday. Over 200 people were also injured in the fatal clashes.

As per the Delhi police, 350 Aman committee meetings have been held so far. MS Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO said that all cases related to the violence would be addressed separately. He claimed that the police had multiple CCTV footages. Meanwhile, the investigation has been transferred to the crime branch.