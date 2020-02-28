First case of Corona confirmed in Nigeria

The latest case of the Novel Coronavirus has been confirmed by Nigeria today. The health ministry had put the details on twitter stating that the case was reported in the Lagos city, which is the biggest in Nigeria.

Lagos is said to be a city with 20 million, so is the fear of its spread.

“The case…is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January,” the health ministry said in its post, adding that the infection was confirmed on Thursday.

A presidency spokesman did not immediately respond to phone calls and text messages seeking comment.

Hopes that the virus would be contained to China vanished on Friday as infections spread, with countries beginning to stockpile medical equipment and investors taking flight in expectation of a global recession.