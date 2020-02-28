India’s foreign exchange reserve rises to a record high

The data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has showed that the foreign exchange reserve of the country has surged to touch a record high. The forex reserve of the country has appreciated by $. 29 million to reach at $.476.122 billion in the week to February 21.

Foreign Currency Assets, the major part of the overall reserves was slipped down by $.490 million to $.441.458 billion.

The value of gold reserves also rose and reached at $.29.662 billion. The gold reserves was surged by $.539 million. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slipped by $4 million to $.1.426 billion. The reserve position of India with IMF also slipped by $.15 million to $.3.575 billion.