Umrah pilgrimage trips suspended until further notice

Bahrain has suspended Umrah pilgrimage trips. The Umrah pilgrimage trips were suspended until further notice. The decision was announced by the Justice and Islamic Affairs Ministry of Bahrain.

Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa, the Minister for Justice and Islamic Affairs has made it clear that all Umrah trips by land and air have been suspended. He urged all tour operators to comply with the decision. The decision was made based on the instructions by the Saudi Arabian government.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry for Haj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia has announced that it has banned the entry of Umrah visa holders to the country until further notice to combat the coronavirus.