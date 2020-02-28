Video of elderly man helping dog drink water wins the heart of netizens: watch it here

A video of an elderly man helping a dog to drink water is winning the hearts of netizens all over the globe. The video was shared on the micro blogging website by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

“You have not lived your day until you have done something for someone who can never repay you. Be compassionate in what you today”, Susanta Nanda captioned the 19-second long video.

The old man was seen happily fetching water for the street dog, having poured it into his cupped hands from a tap. Once the dog finished that, the man even got a refill.