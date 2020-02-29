Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 42,over 600 arrested

A total of 148 FIRs have been registered and 630 people have been either arrested or detained so far in connection with the northeast Delhi communal violence, the Delhi Police spokesperson said on Friday.Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams have been called in and the crime scenes are being revisited. Of the total cases, 25 cases have been registered under the Arms Act, police said.

“The investigation is going on and we have called FSL teams. We are revisiting the scene of crime. We are collecting footage and evidences. We have controlled the situation and it is heading towards normalcy. The deployment (of force) will remain in the areas along with senior officers. We have conducted around 400 meetings with aman (peace) committees,” Randhawa said.

The death toll in Delhi’s communal violence has gone up to 42, as per the hospital authorities, while more than 250 people have been injured in the clashes. However, the Delhi Police spokesperson maintained that 38 — most of them in their 20s and 30s — have died during the violence.

Meanwhile, the police on Friday identified the cause of death of 35 victims of the communal violence in northeast Delhi — 22 died due to fatal injuries from stone pelting or physical assault and 13 due to gunshot injuries.

The police have managed to identified only 26 of the victims.

“As per the report available…, 35 persons have succumbed to injuries inflicted on them during riots (till Tuesday)…, 13 persons have died due to gunshot injuries and 22 persons have died due to severe injuries…,” according to a police report.