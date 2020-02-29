Photos of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday giving company to Vijay Deverakonda on bike goes viral: See pics

Leaked pictures of a shooting a scene from an upcoming Bollywood film has gone viral on social media. South Indian actor Vijay Devarakonda and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday can be seen enjoying a bike ride on night in the photos.

Ananya can be seen in an all-black look– a top and short skirt paired with ankle length boots in the photo. A few pictures show her on a bike with Vijay. She is seen sitting on the bike’s fuel tank, facing him. Other pictures show Ananya riding pillion with her arms locked around Vijay. He is in a grey shirt, green trousers and a woolen cap.

South actor Vijay Deverakonda is debuting to Bollywood film industry with this film directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar.