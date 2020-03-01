Actress Eesha Rebba Latest Photo Gallery : See Pics

Eesha Rebba is a Telugu cinema actress, known for films such as Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha (2013), Bandipotu (2015), Oyee (2016), Ami Thumi, Darsakudu (2017), and Awe (2018).Eesha was born on 19 April 1990 and raised in Hyderabad, Telangana. She did MBA and was later introduced to the film industry by Mohana Krishna Indraganti.

Eesha Rebba made her first appearance in the movie Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha, as the female lead. The movie was successful at the box office and was nominated for Best Film at the International Indian Film festival in South Africa. Later, she acted in movies Bandipotu (2015), Oyee (2016), Ami Thumi (2017), Maya Mall (2017), Darsakudu (2017), Awe (2018), Brand Babu (2018), Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018) and Subrahmanyapuram (2018). She has won Cinegoers award 2017 in best sensational heroine category.Eesha was awarded best performer award by Telugu Apsara Award in 2018.