‘So cute’: Video of bear crossing the road with its cubs wins the hearts of netizens: Watch video

A cute video of a mother bear and her cubs crossing a forest road has won the heart of the netizens. Netizens are praising the video and saying that the video is too cute to watch.

The feel-good video of a mother bear crossing a road through the jungle with her four adorable cubs was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan.

The 38-second-long video shows the mother bear leading her cubs across the road. The four little cubs playfully try to run across the road. However, the mother cautiously leads the way as the cubs prance behind her. In a few moments, the bear family crosses the road and leaves the people taking the video gushing.

“The bear mama knows how to cross the road. And these fluffy balls just want to follow. Learn some road sense from the mother”, Parveen Kaswan captioned the video. The video clip has garnered around 24,000 views and over 3,000 likes and counting.