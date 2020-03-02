Delhi Violence : Death count rises to 46, over 250 FIR registered

Death toll in Delhi’s violence rose to 46 on Monday as the situation remained tense but peaceful.While 38 have been reported dead at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, three at Lok Nayak Hospital, four at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and one at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital.

Four bodies were fished out from the drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar areas of the violence-affected northeast area on Sunday.Panic had gripped the residents of several parts of the national capital on Sunday evening following false rumours of violence, even as the Delhi Police and AAP leaders denied any incident and appealed people to remain calm.

“A rumour has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal & peaceful,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Deepak Purohit said on Sunday.

“There are some rumours regarding some communal tension in Tilak Nagar and Khyala areas. It is intimated that there is no tension in Tilak Nagar and Khyala and the whole west district area. Nothing to worry about,” he added.

The DCPs of some police districts and station house officers (SHOs) of police stations took to Twitter to assure people that their areas were peaceful and normal.