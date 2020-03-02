Popular Tamil actress commits suicide, found hanging in house

23-Year-old actress P Padmaja, who appeared in a few serials and films was found hanging from her house in Tiruvottiyur on Sunday.

According to report, the victim P Padmaja stayed alone after separating with her husband last month following a marital dispute. Their two-year-old son is being raised at a relative’s house.

According to reports, the woman was tensed because of rising debt. Before ending her life, she made a video call to her sister telling her about her concerns over her financial crisis and not being able to land proper roles in movies and serial. Her suicide was found out after the house owner suspected finding the house locked and lights off for two days.