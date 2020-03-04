Coronavirus:This school in Dubai will be closed from Thursday

The management of the Indian High School in Dubai has announced that the school will be closed from March 5, Thursday. The school management has took this decision as a precautionary measure to face coronavirus outbreak.

” As a precautionary measure, the Indian High School group of schools will be closed on Thursday, March 5. A detailed circular about the exams will be mailed. Your wellbeing is important”, the SMS message sent by the school reads.

But the CBSE examinations that is scheduled will be take place as per schedule. But the internal examinations had been cancelled and children will be graded on the basis of their annual performance.